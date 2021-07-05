Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.