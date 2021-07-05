Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

