US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.