US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. US Foods posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $27.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 58,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. 733,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.14 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

