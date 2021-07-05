UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 14,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

UWM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

