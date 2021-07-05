Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,744,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,018,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96.

