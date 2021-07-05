Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 339.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.51. The stock had a trading volume of 681,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,310. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.62 and a 12 month high of $290.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

