Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VCIT opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after buying an additional 488,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after buying an additional 191,694 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after buying an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after buying an additional 463,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

