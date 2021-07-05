Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
VCIT opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
