Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

