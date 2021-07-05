Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTWG opened at $226.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.78. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

