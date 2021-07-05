VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 6th. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

