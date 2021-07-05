Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

