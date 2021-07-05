Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Scotiabank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

