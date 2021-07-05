Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18. Ventas has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

