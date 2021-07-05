Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up approximately 4.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $112,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 118,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,137. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

