Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $358.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

