Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after buying an additional 448,048 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,073,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 67.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after buying an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

