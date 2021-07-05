Vestor Capital LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $74.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

