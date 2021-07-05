Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 934,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.27 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

