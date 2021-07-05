Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

