Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $355,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

