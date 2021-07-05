Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 637.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,327 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

