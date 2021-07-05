Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.