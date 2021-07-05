Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,850 shares of company stock worth $5,092,889. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.