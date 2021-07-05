Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 580 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $262.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $272.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

