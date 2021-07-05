Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

VLGEA stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.15. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

