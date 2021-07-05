Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 353,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

