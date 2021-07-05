VITE (VITE) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.92 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. VITE has a market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00063337 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,426,988 coins and its circulating supply is 484,855,877 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.