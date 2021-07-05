VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,415,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

VVCIF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. VIVO Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-derived products; and cannabis-infused chocolates, vapes, kief, live rosin, bubble hash, brick hash, and shatter and wax solvent extracts under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Fireside-X, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

