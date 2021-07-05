Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 227.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

