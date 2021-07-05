VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.28 million and the highest is $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSEC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 30,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

