WABnetwork Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $171,130.66 and $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 145.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00795013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.23 or 0.07945257 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.