Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00136205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00166398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.54 or 1.00357341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.