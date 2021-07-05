Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.