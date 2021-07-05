Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $21.89 Million Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,886,000. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

