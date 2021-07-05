Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 32,530 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Life Storage worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

LSI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,692. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.