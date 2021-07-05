Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 349,760 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,760 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for about 3.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $37,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.