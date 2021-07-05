Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 76,244 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,244 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 5.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 1.05% of STAG Industrial worth $56,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. 464,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,000. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

