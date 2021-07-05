Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 0.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $168,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.49. 14,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,323. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

