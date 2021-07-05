WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WDFC opened at $255.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.02. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

