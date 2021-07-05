Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $154.73 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.18. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

