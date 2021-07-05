Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $482,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after buying an additional 222,439 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $41.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.