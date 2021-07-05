Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400,103 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $183.99 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

