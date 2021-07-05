Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $254,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

