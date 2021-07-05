Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Stephens raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $143.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

