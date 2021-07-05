Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,086 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of ProPetro worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.48 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.