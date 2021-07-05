Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ichor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $51.42 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

