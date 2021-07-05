Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $4.56 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

