Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

