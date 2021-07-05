Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $278.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

